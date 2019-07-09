Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $9.22, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLY as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.33%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, NLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.74.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.