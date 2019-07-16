Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $9.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.46%.

NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.33%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NLY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.79.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.