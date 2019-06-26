Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Annaly Capital Management Inc ( NLY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.27, the dividend yield is 10.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLY was $9.27, representing a -14% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.78 and a 6.06% increase over the 52 week low of $8.74.

NLY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). NLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports NLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.67%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLY as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( REM )

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ( MORT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an decrease of -1.33% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NLY at 17.05%.