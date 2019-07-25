Anixter International (AXE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Anixter International Inc (Symbol: AXE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.77, changing hands as high as $67.42 per share. Anixter International Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AXE's low point in its 52 week range is $50.05 per share, with $74.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $65.10.
