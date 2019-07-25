Quantcast

Anheuser-Busch Earnings: BUD Stock Surges on Q2 Beat

By William White,

Anheuser-Busch earnings for the second quarter of 2019 have BUD stock taking off on Thursday.

Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD ) starts off its earnings report for the second quarter of the year with earnings per share of $1.25. This is up from the company's earnings per share of $1.09 reported in the second quarter of 2018. It was also good news for BUD stock by blowing past Wall Street's earnings per share estimate of $1.10 for the period.

Net income reported in the Anheuser-Busch earnings release for the second quarter of 2019 comes in at $2.76 billion. This is an increase over the company's net income of $2.24 billion reported in the second quarter of the previous year.

The Anheuser-Busch earnings report also has operating income for the second quarter of the year coming in at $4.71 billion. That's better than the company's operating income of $4.53 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Anheuser-Busch earnings for the second quarter of 2019 also include revenue of $13.96 billion . This is a slight drop from the brewing company's revenue of $13.99 billion reported during the same time last year. Despite this, it was still a positive for BUD stock by beating analysts' revenue estimate of $13.70 billion reported in the quarter.

Anheuser-Busch notes that it saw strong quarterly volume growth during the second quarter of the year. This had that figure up by 2.1%. The company attributes this to a powerful performance in several key markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, Europe, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and Colombia.

BUD stock was up 3% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

