Angry Birds maker Rovio cuts 2019 outlook on higher investments

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Finland'sRovio Entertainment , the maker of Angry Birds games, cut its 2019 sales and profit outlook on Thursday, citing increasing investments and lower-than-expected revenue from brand licensing and from older games.

The company said it now sees 2019 revenue at 295-310 million euros ($324.9 million to $341.4 million), compared with an earlier forecast of 300-330 million euros, while operating profit margin for the year would be 5-8%, compared with its previous outlook of 9-11%.

The warning comes only a month after it reiterated its 2019 outlook.

"We see a window of opportunity in the market to scale up our top games and we are seizing this opportunity," Rovio's CEO Kati Levoranta said in a statement.

"The increase in user acquisition investments naturally leads to a lower profitability for 2019 and 2020 as we work towards building growth and long-term cash flows," she said.

($1 = 0.9080 euros)