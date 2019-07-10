Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust ( FINS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FINS was $20, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.80 and a 0.75% increase over the 52 week low of $19.85.

