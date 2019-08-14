Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust ( FINS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.1, the dividend yield is 6.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FINS was $20.1, representing a -3.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.80 and a 1.98% increase over the 52 week low of $19.71.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FINS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.