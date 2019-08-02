ANET Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $256.33, changing hands as low as $243.78 per share. Arista Networks Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ANET's low point in its 52 week range is $187.08 per share, with $331.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $247.17.
