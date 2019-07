Reuters





VIENNA, July 29 (Reuters) - Andritz plans to cut 500 jobs in Germany at its subsidiary Schuler AG to deal with the effect of a slowing car industry, the Austrian engineering group said on Monday.

Schuler currently has just under 4,200 employees in Germany, according to Andritz.

The group said it also plans to reduce Schuler's manufacturing capacities. The total costs for the measures at Schuler were expected to amount to 85 million euros ($94.57 million).

($1 = 0.8988 euros)

