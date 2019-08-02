Andritz Q2 core profit flat due to slow car industry demand

Reuters





VIENNA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Engineering company Andritz on Friday reported a flat core profit for the second quarter as strong orders at its pulp & paper unit were not enough to offset weaker demand at its metals forming unit.

Andritz, which makes and supplies plants and systems to various industries, including hydropower stations, pulp and paper and metal manufacturers, reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 94.7 million euros ($92.8 million) to end-June.

The group confirmed its guidance, expecting a largely unchanged operative margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) for the full year.