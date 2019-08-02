Quantcast

Andritz Q2 core profit flat as slow car industry demand, low prices bite

By Reuters

Reuters


VIENNA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Engineering company Andritz on Friday reported flat core profit for the second quarter as strong orders at its pulp and paper unit were counterweighed by weaker demand at its metals forming business.

Andritz, which supplies plants and systems to industries including carmaking, pulp and paper and metal manufacturing, reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 94.7 million euros ($92.8 million) to end-June.

That was little changed from 94.6 million a year before.

The group's metals unit, which supplies the car industry with products such as hydraulic presses and coil feed lines, reported a 3.6% drop in order intake.

Andritz said earlier this week that it plans to cut 500 jobs in Germany at its Schuler subsidiary, which specialises in systems and tooling for the automotive industry, due to the car sector's low investment activity and a shift in demand towards Asia.

The group confirmed its guidance, expecting a largely unchanged operating margin on EBITA in the full year.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: ANDR


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar