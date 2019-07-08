Analysts Predict 13% Upside For RNSC

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel , we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (Symbol: RNSC), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $23.61 per unit.

With RNSC trading at a recent price near $20.96 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.64% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RNSC's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM), Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC), and Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM). Although SWM has traded at a recent price of $33.33/share, the average analyst target is 38.01% higher at $46.00/share. Similarly, AROC has 36.76% upside from the recent share price of $10.42 if the average analyst target price of $14.25/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PRIM to reach a target price of $29.00/share, which is 36.60% above the recent price of $21.23. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SWM, AROC, and PRIM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Small Cap US Equity Select ETF RNSC $20.96 $23.61 12.64% Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc SWM $33.33 $46.00 38.01% Archrock Inc AROC $10.42 $14.25 36.76% Primoris Services Corp PRIM $21.23 $29.00 36.60%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

