Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Southwest Airlines Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) is the #68 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
LUV operates in the Airlines sector, among companies like United Parcel Service Inc ( UPS
) which is up about 1.8% today, and FedEx Corp ( FDX
) trading higher by about 2.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LUV, versus UPS and FDX.
LUV is currently trading up about 1.2% midday Thursday.
