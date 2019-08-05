Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Phillips 66 Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) is the #36 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
PSX operates in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, among companies like Chevron Corporation ( CVX
) which is down about 1.8% today, and Suncor Energy Inc ( SU
) trading lower by about 1.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PSX, versus CVX and SU.
PSX is currently trading off about 4.1% midday Monday.
