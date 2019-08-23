Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Kroger Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is the #100 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
KR operates in the Grocery & Drug Stores sector, among companies like Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc ( WBA
) which is down about 2.4% today, and Sysco Corp ( SYY
) trading lower by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KR, versus WBA and SYY.
KR is currently trading down about 1.1% midday Friday.
