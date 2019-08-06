Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Applied Materials Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) is the #44 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
AMAT operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like Intel Corp ( INTC
) which is up about 0.9% today, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( TSM
) trading higher by about 3.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMAT, versus INTC and TSM.
AMAT is currently trading up about 1.3% midday Tuesday.
