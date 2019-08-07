Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: America's Car-Mart Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that America's Car-Mart Inc (Symbol: CRMT) is the #34 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
CRMT operates in the Auto Dealerships sector, among companies like O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY
) which is up about 0.4% today, and AutoZone, Inc. ( AZO
) trading lower by about 0.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CRMT, versus ORLY and AZO.
CRMT is currently trading off about 1.3% midday Wednesday.
