Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Analog Devices, Inc. ( ADI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ADI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ADI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $107.05, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADI was $107.05, representing a -14.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.79 and a 39.72% increase over the 52 week low of $76.62.

ADI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Intel Corporation ( INTC ). ADI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ADI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.54%, compared to an industry average of -14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF ( FTXL )

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF ( PSI )

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares ( QQQE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQQE with an decrease of -1.45% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of ADI at 7.76%.