Anadarko shareholders go for the cash in Occidental buyout

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to sell the company for $38 billion to rival Occidental Petroleum Corp , ending a short-lived contest that pitted two of the most storied names in the oil industry against one another.

Anadarko's shareholders voted 99% in favor of the deal that gives them $72.34 per share based on Wednesday's closing price for Occidental. Occidental shares were off a fraction at $45.93.

