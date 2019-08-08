Quantcast

Anadarko shareholders go for the cash in $38 bln Occidental buyout

By Reuters

Reuters


By Jennifer Hiller

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to sell the company for $38 billion to rival Occidental Petroleum Corp , ending a short-lived contest that pitted two of the most storied names in the oil industry against one another.

Occidental in May beat out Chevron Corp to grab a major oil industry prize: Anadarko's nearly quarter million acres in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, where low-cost output has helped turn the United States into the world's top oil producer at more than 12 million barrels per day.

"We begin our work to integrate our two companies and unlock the significant value of this combination for shareholders," Occidental Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said in a statement.

Hollub has been lining up financing and organizing asset sales to fund the deal while battling activist investor Carl Icahn, who wants to replace four Occidental directors and influence the pace of the company's asset sales.

Hollub avoided her own shareholder vote on the deal by securing a controversial $10 billion financing agreement with Warren Buffett'sBerkshire Hathaway , which allowed Occidental to raise the cash portion of its offer. The move drew the ire of Icahn and some other investors, including T. Rowe Price Group Inc .





