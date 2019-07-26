Quantcast

Anadarko Petroleum adjusted profit falls 10%

July 26 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp , which is being bought out by rival Occidental Petroleum Corp , reported a 10.4% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, hit by lower oil and gas prices.

The company said adjusted net income fell to $249 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $278 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Anadarko said second-quarter sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) averaged 744,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from 637,000 boe/d.





