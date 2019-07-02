An Up-Close Look at Target Date Fund Fees in Collective Investment Trusts

- TDF fees are generally lower in CITs than in mutual funds
- Most mutual funds do not have a CIT alternative, so the choice between the two is not straightforward
- CITs have an additional benefit. They serve as fiduciaries, whereas mutual funds do not.
There is increasing interest in using Collective Investment Trusts (CITs ) instead of mutual funds in target date fund (TDF) investing primarily because we’ve been told that CITs are cheaper. Essentially the same portfolio that is offered in a mutual fund TDF can be purchased for a lower fee as a CIT. In the following we take an up close look at these common beliefs and find that (1) CIT TDFs are indeed generally less expensive than mutual fund TDFs and (2) only a few mutual fund TDFs have a CIT alternative. Generally speaking, if you’re looking to use a CIT, it will likely be an offering that is only available as a CIT.
CITs are desirable because of their lower fees and because they serve as fiduciaries to the pension plan, but only ERISA plans may invest in them.
Overview
There are 53 CIT families on the Morningstar database. 47 are less expensive than the average mutual fund fee of 63 bps. The average CIT fee is 44 bps. 15 CITs are also offered as mutual funds, and all 15 are less expensive.
The following table provides the details.
Sorted by CIT Name
Sorted by CIT fee
CIT
Mutual
CIT
Mutual
Alliance Bernstein
47
91
Blackrock Conserv
1
Allianz
54
66
State Street
3
9
Amerrican Century
39
79
NT Focus
5
Aon Hewitt
40
Aon Hewitt Index
6
Aon Hewitt Index
6
Comerica
6
BCM
45
Schwab Index
8
8
Blackrock
19
19
Wells Fargo
8
29
Blackrock Conserv
1
FRS
10
BNYM
11
Stadion
10
Callan
63
TOPS
10
Comerica
6
BNYM
11
Crow Point
150
GoalPath
11
FACETS
30
flexFIT
12
FIAM
24
Index Select
14
FirstTrust
65
Morningstar
16
flexFIT
12
Blackrock
19
19
flexPATH
44
JPMCB
21
33
FMT/Vanguard
50
Manning & Napier FI360
21
FRS
10
FIAM
24
FSI
215
MercerWise
26
GoalPath
11
Putnam
28
96
Great West
40
97
Sage
29
Index Select
14
Smart Lifecycle
29
JPMCB
21
33
FACETS
30
Legg Mason
50
T Rowe Price
30
69
Manning & Napier FI360
21
Prudential Day One
34
48
Manning & Napier RT
50
Amerrican Century
39
79
MAP
73
Aon Hewitt
40
MercerWise
26
Great West
40
97
Morningstar
16
SMART
42
NT Focus
5
Voya
43
51
PGI Principal
60
flexPATH
44
Principal Lifetime
50
80
BCM
45
Prudential Day One
34
48
Schwab Managed
45
57
Putnam
28
96
Alliance Bernstein
47
91
Russell
50
FMT/Vanguard
50
Sage
29
Legg Mason
50
Schwab Index
8
8
Manning & Napier RT
50
Schwab Managed
45
57
Principal Lifetime
50
80
SEI
50
Russell
50
SIA
59
SEI
50
SMART
42
Vantagepoint
50
Smart Lifecycle
29
Wellington
50
Stadion
10
Allianz
54
66
State Street
3
9
SIA
59
Strategic
72
PGI Principal
60
T Rowe Price
30
69
Callan
63
Mutual Fund Avg
TOPS
10
FirstTrust
65
Trademark
75
Strategic
72
Vantagepoint
50
MAP
73
Voya
43
51
Trademark
75
Wellington
50
Crow Point
150
Wells Fargo
8
29
FSI
215
Source: Morningstar and Target Date Solutions
Savings over mutual fund counterpart
15 CITs have mutual fund offerings as well. The average mutual fund fee across these 15 offerings is 55 bps, which is 12% higher than the 49 bps average CIT fee, but the savings vary widely by fund company as shown in the next graph:
How to use this information
Because of the proliferation of successful lawsuits that are based on excessive fees, fiduciaries are seeking the lowest cost TDFs they can find. Expanding your search to include CITs will be productive in this pursuit. But please bear in mind that fees are only one aspect of prudence. Some low cost TDF are imprudent, and some higher cost TDFs are prudent.
Ronald Surz is President of Target Date Solutions, sub-advisor of the SMART TDF Index CIT, and Chief Financial Officer of GlidePath Wealth Management, a new company.