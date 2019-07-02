An Up-Close Look at Target Date Fund Fees in Collective Investment Trusts

TDF fees are generally lower in CITs than in mutual funds

Most mutual funds do not have a CIT alternative, so the choice between the two is not straightforward

CITs have an additional benefit. They serve as fiduciaries, whereas mutual funds do not.

There is increasing interest in using Collective Investment Trusts (CITs ) instead of mutual funds in target date fund (TDF) investing primarily because we’ve been told that CITs are cheaper. Essentially the same portfolio that is offered in a mutual fund TDF can be purchased for a lower fee as a CIT. In the following we take an up close look at these common beliefs and find that (1) CIT TDFs are indeed generally less expensive than mutual fund TDFs and (2) only a few mutual fund TDFs have a CIT alternative. Generally speaking, if you’re looking to use a CIT, it will likely be an offering that is only available as a CIT.

CITs are desirable because of their lower fees and because they serve as fiduciaries to the pension plan, but only ERISA plans may invest in them.

Overview

There are 53 CIT families on the Morningstar database. 47 are less expensive than the average mutual fund fee of 63 bps. The average CIT fee is 44 bps. 15 CITs are also offered as mutual funds, and all 15 are less expensive.

The following table provides the details.

Sorted by CIT Name Sorted by CIT fee CIT Mutual CIT Mutual Alliance Bernstein 47 91 Blackrock Conserv 1 Allianz 54 66 State Street 3 9 Amerrican Century 39 79 NT Focus 5 Aon Hewitt 40 Aon Hewitt Index 6 Aon Hewitt Index 6 Comerica 6 BCM 45 Schwab Index 8 8 Blackrock 19 19 Wells Fargo 8 29 Blackrock Conserv 1 FRS 10 BNYM 11 Stadion 10 Callan 63 TOPS 10 Comerica 6 BNYM 11 Crow Point 150 GoalPath 11 FACETS 30 flexFIT 12 FIAM 24 Index Select 14 FirstTrust 65 Morningstar 16 flexFIT 12 Blackrock 19 19 flexPATH 44 JPMCB 21 33 FMT/Vanguard 50 Manning & Napier FI360 21 FRS 10 FIAM 24 FSI 215 MercerWise 26 GoalPath 11 Putnam 28 96 Great West 40 97 Sage 29 Index Select 14 Smart Lifecycle 29 JPMCB 21 33 FACETS 30 Legg Mason 50 T Rowe Price 30 69 Manning & Napier FI360 21 Prudential Day One 34 48 Manning & Napier RT 50 Amerrican Century 39 79 MAP 73 Aon Hewitt 40 MercerWise 26 Great West 40 97 Morningstar 16 SMART 42 NT Focus 5 Voya 43 51 PGI Principal 60 flexPATH 44 Principal Lifetime 50 80 BCM 45 Prudential Day One 34 48 Schwab Managed 45 57 Putnam 28 96 Alliance Bernstein 47 91 Russell 50 FMT/Vanguard 50 Sage 29 Legg Mason 50 Schwab Index 8 8 Manning & Napier RT 50 Schwab Managed 45 57 Principal Lifetime 50 80 SEI 50 Russell 50 SIA 59 SEI 50 SMART 42 Vantagepoint 50 Smart Lifecycle 29 Wellington 50 Stadion 10 Allianz 54 66 State Street 3 9 SIA 59 Strategic 72 PGI Principal 60 T Rowe Price 30 69 Callan 63 Mutual Fund Avg TOPS 10 FirstTrust 65 Trademark 75 Strategic 72 Vantagepoint 50 MAP 73 Voya 43 51 Trademark 75 Wellington 50 Crow Point 150 Wells Fargo 8 29 FSI 215 Source: Morningstar and Target Date Solutions

Savings over mutual fund counterpart

15 CITs have mutual fund offerings as well. The average mutual fund fee across these 15 offerings is 55 bps, which is 12% higher than the 49 bps average CIT fee, but the savings vary widely by fund company as shown in the next graph:

How to use this information

Because of the proliferation of successful lawsuits that are based on excessive fees, fiduciaries are seeking the lowest cost TDFs they can find. Expanding your search to include CITs will be productive in this pursuit. But please bear in mind that fees are only one aspect of prudence. Some low cost TDF are imprudent, and some higher cost TDFs are prudent.

Ronald Surz is President of Target Date Solutions, sub-advisor of the SMART TDF Index CIT, and Chief Financial Officer of GlidePath Wealth Management, a new company.