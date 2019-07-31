Quantcast

An IPO Play on Canadian Cannabis Legalization

By Renaissance Capital,

Sundial ( SNDL ) began selling premium, branded recreational cannabis in the 1Q19 in five Canadian provinces, booking US$1 million and expects to book US$14 million in revenue in the 2Q19. It plans to introduce two premium brands in the next twelve months and has also entered into a joint venture to develop cannabis for specific medical conditions.

Here are three things you need to know about Sundial Growers.

1. It has two facilities in Alberta with annual capacity of 60 million grams and is adding a new facility in British Columbia to reach total annual capacity of 95 million grams.
2. Canada's recreational cannabis market is expected to reach US$4.8 billion by 2024.
3. Unprofitable and levered; expansion will require significant capex.

