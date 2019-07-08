An ETF to Protect Your Portfolio and Participate in Market Gains

(1:00) - Overview of BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF: SWAN

(10:15) - SWAN Performance In An Upside and Downside Market

(16:40) - How Does SWAN Fit Into an Investors Portfolio?

(19:30) - Amplify CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF: LEND

(31:15) - Episode Roundup:

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Christian Magoon, founder & CEO of Amplify ETFs. We discuss the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF SWAN and CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF LEND .

SWAN aims to offer investors exposure to the returns of the S&P 500 while providing protection against market downturns. Approximately 90% of the ETF is invested in US Treasury securities, and 10% is invested in S&P 500 LEAP in-the-money call options.

The LEAP options provide participation in approximately 70% of the S&P 500's upside. They could lose all of their value if the S&P 500 falls 10% or more. However, during market downturns, US Treasuries usually act as a buffer and may even increase in value due to investors' preference for "safe" assets.

Christian explains what investors can expect from SWAN in different market scenarios and how investors can use it in their portfolios.

While stock indexes are close to their record highs, nervous investors have been pouring money into government bonds too. Since its inception, SWAN has gained about 12%, beating the S&P 500, which rose about 10%.

LEND holds global companies that facilitate peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding. This is a fast growing segment of the market, growing at about 51% annually.

About half of the portfolio is invested in emerging market companies which are providing innovative funding solutions to millions of unbanked people. The top holdings include LendingTree TREE , LexinFintech Holdings LX and Qudian QD .

Please visit AmplifyETFs to learn more about these ETFs.

