By Brett Owens

Make no mistake: Jerome PowellaEURtms pain is our chance to set ourselves up for 7%+ dividends, along with serious upsideaEUR"IaEURtmm talking total returns well into the triple digits!

The key? The two stealth dividend-growth picks I have for you today. More on those shortly.

First off, you have to feel sorry for the Fed chief. Not only is he taking a whipping from the presidentaEURtms Twitter feed for not cutting rates sooner, now heaEURtms being second-guessed for considering a cut at all, given JuneaEURtms blowout jobs report.

ItaEURtms a wonder the poor man doesnaEURtmt lock his office door, barricade it with his chair and refuse to come out!

Still, if the smart money (betting through the Fed futures market) is right, weaEURtmll see at least a quarter-point cut at the next Fed meeting on July 31, with two more cuts forecast by year-endaEUR"the next one in September:

Smart Money Goes All In On July Rate Cut



Source: CME Group

You and I both know that trying to guess what the Fed will do in the long run is the ultimate game of Whack-a-Mole.

So today weaEURtmre going to leave Powell to his misery and take a aEURoeheads-you-win, tails-you-winaEUR approach building our nest egg (and income stream).

WeaEURtmll do it by focusing on a group of stocks that outperforms no matter what rates do. IaEURtmm talking about companies that pay a steady dividend and regularly drop big (and ideally accelerating) payout hikes on shareholders. A

Everyone loves to get a dividend, of course. But dividend hikes never get the credit they deserve. Because a growing dividend pays off in two ways: