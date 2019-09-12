AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

AMTEK, Inc. ( AME ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.1, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AME was $88.1, representing a -4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.30 and a 39.53% increase over the 52 week low of $63.14.

AME is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ) and Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ). AME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports AME's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 24.5%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.