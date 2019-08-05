AMTD International prices IPO at $8.38, within the range

AMTD International, a Hong Kong-based asset manager and investment bank, raised $174 million by offering 20.8 million shares at $8.38, within the range of $8.10 to $8.48. AMTD International plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol HKIB. AMTD Global Markets, Loop Capital Markets, MasterLink, Tiger Brokers, ViewTrade and Boustead Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.
