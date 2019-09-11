Amphenol Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.27, changing hands as high as $91.33 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APH's low point in its 52 week range is $74.95 per share, with $105.51 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $91.27.
