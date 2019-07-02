AMOV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of America Movil SAB de CV (Symbol: AMOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.78, changing hands as high as $14.80 per share. America Movil SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMOV's low point in its 52 week range is $12.09 per share, with $18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.80.
