Amneal Pharma slashes core earnings forecast on allergy shot supply issues

By Reuters

July 10 (Reuters) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc on Wednesday cut its core earnings forecast for the year, citing uncertainty in supply of epinephrine auto-injectors amid a global shortage of the emergency allergy shots, including Mylan NV's EpiPen.

Amneal now expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the range $425 million to $475 million, compared with its previous forecast of $600 million to $650 million.

