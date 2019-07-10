Amneal Pharma slashes core earnings forecast on allergy shot supply issues

Shutterstock photo
July 10 (Reuters) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc on Wednesday cut its core earnings forecast for the year, citing uncertainty in supply of epinephrine auto-injectors amid a global shortage of the emergency allergy shots, including Mylan NV's EpiPen.
Amneal now expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the range $425 million to $475 million, compared with its previous forecast of $600 million to $650 million.
