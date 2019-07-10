Amneal cuts forecast as epinephrine shot supply issues linger, shares slump 35%

Reuters





By Saumya Joseph

July 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc plunged 35% to an all-time low on Wednesday after the generic drugmaker cut its 2019 core earnings forecast due to supply uncertainties related to its epinephrine auto-injectors.

Epinephrine shot makers have been grappling with supply issues since Pfizer Inc's Meridian Medical unit, which produces the devices for companies such as Amneal and Mylan NV, has been hit by a series of manufacturing problems.

SVB Leerink analyst Ami Fadia called the forecast cut more significant than expected, but said it is probably more realistic.

"(The forecast cut) says that they are either expecting faster erosion of some of their existing in-market products plus not expecting new product launches that were baked into guidance for the year," she said.

The supply disruption has plagued Amneal for over a year, and the company saw its 2018 combined generics net revenue fall 2.6%, hurt mainly by lower sales of its epinephrine auto-injector.

Mylan, with its EpiPen, remains the market leader for the emergency allergy shots, which deliver a dose of epinephrine in the event of potentially life-threatening allergic reactions to a number of triggers, such as bee stings or peanuts.

However, manufacturing delays have led to the treatment remaining on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's list of drugs in shortage for more than a year, leaving patients keen for alternatives.

Pfizer said on Tuesday it anticipated further EpiPen supply shortages over the coming months.

Amneal's forecast cut comes a day after Novartis AG said it would make its generic pre-filled epinephrine shots immediately available in local pharmacies across the United States.

On Wednesday, Amneal also unveiled a restructuring plan expected to reduce its total annual cost base by about $50 million. The company did not clarify whether there would be any job cuts as a part of the cost-saving program, but said that affected employees would be covered under a transition plan.

Amneal said it would revise its remaining 2019 forecast metrics when it reports its second-quarter results on Aug. 8.

The company's shares were down 34.7% at $4.45 in morning trade.

