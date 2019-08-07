AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. AMN reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents. However, the bottom line declined 7.2% year over year.

The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company reported revenues worth $535.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527.1 million. However, on a year-over-year basis, revenues dropped 4.1%.

Segment Details

Nurse and Allied Solutions

In the second quarter of 2019, the segment's revenues totaled $331.6 million, down 0.3% year over year.

Locum Tenens Solutions

The segment's revenues amounted to $82.1 million, down 23.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Other Workforce Solutions

In the quarter under review, the segment's revenues came in at $121.5 million, up 2.9% year over year.

Margin

In the second quarter, gross profit totaled $179.5 million, down 0.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin was 33.5% which expanded 110 basis points (bps).

Total operating expenses in the quarter were $131.7 million, up 16.9% year over year. Operating income in the quarter was $134.4 million, up 6.5%. As a percentage of revenues, operating margin was 8.4%, down 140 bps.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2019, AMN Healthcare expects revenues within $560-$566 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $557.3 million lies below the projected range.

Gross margin is expected at 33% while operating margin is estimated at 7.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected at 12%.

Our Take

AMN Healthcare exited the second quarter on a solid note. The company gained from its core Other Workforce Solutions unit in the quarter. Management is upbeat about the latest Advanced Medical buyout, which is expected to expand the company's travel as well as school therapy and travel nurse staffing capabilities. Expansion in gross margin is also encouraging. A solid view for the third quarter buoys optimism.

However, lackluster performance by the company's Nurse and Allied as well as Locum Tenens Solutions is worrisome. In the second quarter, the company's top and bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis primarily due to labor disruption in the Nurse and Allied segment as well as lower contribution from the Locum Tenens unit. Contraction in operating margin adds to the woes.

