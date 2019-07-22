AMN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (Symbol: AMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.11, changing hands as low as $53.95 per share. AMN Healthcare Services Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMN's low point in its 52 week range is $45.04 per share, with $65.81 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.10.
