AMLP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the AMLP ETF (Symbol: AMLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.90, changing hands as high as $9.96 per share. AMLP shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.265 per share, with $11.41 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $9.95.
