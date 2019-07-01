AMKR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.56, changing hands as high as $7.86 per share. Amkor Technology Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMKR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.72 per share, with $9.74 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.69.
