Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.99, changing hands as low as $11.70 per share. Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FOLD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.27 per share, with $15.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.71.
