Quantcast

Amgen's KRAS Inhibitor Shows Response in Larger NSCLC Group

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Amgen, Inc. 's AMGN novel investigational KRAS inhibitor for solid tumor, AMG 510, showed anti-tumor activity with no dose-limiting toxicities in a larger group of lung cancer patients.

Amgen presented new data from a phase I study evaluating AMG 510 in patients with heavily pretreated KRAS G12C-mutated solid tumors at IASLC 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).

Amgen shares have risen 6.7% this year so far compared with 2.4% decrease registered by the industry during this period.

In June, Amgen presented encouraging early clinical data on AMG-510 at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). In the phase I study, AMG 510, when given as a monotherapy, showed encouraging anti-tumor activity in patients with locally-advanced or metastatic KRASG12C mutant solid tumors like non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer (CRC).

The follow-up data presented at WCLC was from a larger group of NSCLC patients. The data showed that 54% of the 13 evaluable NSCLC patients, given a high dose of 960 mg once daily, experienced a partial response. Also, 46% of the patients achieved stable disease for a disease control rate of 100% at the target dose.

We remind investors that in July, along with the second-quarter results, Amgen said that AMG-510 showed responses in patients with colorectal and appendiceal cancer. Back then, Amgen had said that it is enrolling patients in a NSCLC cohort in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor. It plans to initiate a registration enabling phase II study soon.

KRAS gene has been a target of active exploration in cancer research and is particularly common in solid tumors. Amgen believes that AMG 510 has the potential to be developed into a successful targeted therapy to treat patients with the KRASG12C mutation due to its high selectivity for this mutation.

AMG510 enjoys orphan drugs status from the FDA for KRASG12C-positive NSCLC and colorectal cancers.

Another company, Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX also has a candidate, MRTX849, which targets the KRAS G12C mutation.

Amgen currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Some other top-ranked biotech stocks include Alexion ALXN and Biogen BIIB . Both carry a Zacks Rank #2.

Shares of Alexion have risen 6.6% this year so far. Earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have risen 4.7% and 2.3%, respectively over the past 60 days.

Earnings estimates for Biogen for 2019 and 2020 have risen 9.1% and 3.6%, respectively over the past 60 days.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ALXN , AMGN , BIIB , MRTX


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?