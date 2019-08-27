Amgen to Buy Celgene's Otezla: 5 ETF Drugs

Amgen AMGN agreed to buy psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis drug Otezla from Celgene CELG for $13.4 billion in cash. The deal could pave the way for one of the pharmaceutical industry's largest mergers of the past decade - Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMY proposed acquisition of Celgene Corp CELG for $74 billion in a cash-and-stock deal (read: Bristol-Myers to Acquire Celgene: Healthcare ETFs in Focus ).
Otezla offers huge growth to Amgen as it has patent exclusivity through at least 2028 in the United States. Additionally, the drug will provide patients an innovative oral therapy for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis that fits in well with the company's anti-inflammatory injectable Enbrel, prospects of which got a boost recently after a U.S. judge upheld two patents protecting the drug's active ingredient until 2029, effectively denying a biosimilar challenge by Novartis AG NVS
.
Further, the acquisition of the psoriasis drug is expected to be accretive to Amgen's revenues and non-GAAP EPS immediately after the completion of the deal. Otezla's sales are expected to grow at least in the low-double digits over the next five years. The psoriasis drug had generated $1.61 billion in sales last year and is expected to bring in revenues of $2.71 billion in 2023, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here
). ETF Impact
Investors seeking to play Amgen's strong future growth story could consider ETFs having the largest allocation to this biotech company. We have highlighted some of them in detail below: VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF BBH
This fund offers exposure to 25 large biotechnology corporations by tracking the MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index. Amgen is the top firm accounting for 9.9% share. BBH has amassed $343.5 million in its asset base and charges 35 basis points in fees per year. It sees a light volume of 15,000 shares per day on average and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook (read: Biotech ETFs in Focus on Impressive Q2 Earnings Results
). iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF IBB
This fund provides exposure to 2219 firms by tracking the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, with AMGN taking the top spot at 9.42%. IBB is the most-popular fund is the biotech space with AUM of $6.7 billion. Expense ratio comes in at 0.47%. The product trades in average daily volume of 2.5 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a High risk outlook. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF PBE
This fund follows the Dynamic Biotech & Genome Intellidex Index. It holds 29 stocks in its basket with AMGN occupying the top spot at 6.11% share. It has managed $227.7 million in its asset base while trades in a light volume of 16,000 shares per day. Expense ratio comes in at 0.59%. The product has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook (read: Pfizer-Array Biopharma Deal Bump Up Biotech ETFs
). Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF PJP
With AUM of about $367.4 million, this ETF targets the pharma corner of the broad healthcare sector and follows the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index. It holds 30 stocks in its basket, with Amgen taking 6.12%. The product trades in average daily volume of 37,000 shares and charges 57 bps in fees and expenses. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook (read: Pharma Q2 Earnings Growth Highest: Time to Buy ETFs?
). iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF IEIH
This actively managed ETF employs data science techniques to identify companies with exposure to the innovative healthcare sector. Holding 213 stocks in its basket, BMY takes the seventh spot at 4.45%. The product has accumulated $4.8 million in its asset base and charges 18 bps in annual fees. Volume is light, trading in about 2,000 shares a day on average. Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Novartis AG (NVS): Free Stock Analysis Report Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH): ETF Research Reports Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP): ETF Research Reports iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB): ETF Research Reports Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE): ETF Research Reports Celgene Corporation (CELG): Free Stock Analysis Report Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Free Stock Analysis Report iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH): ETF Research Reports To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report