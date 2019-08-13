Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AMGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $205.78, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMGN was $205.78, representing a -2.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $210.19 and a 23.74% increase over the 52 week low of $166.30.

AMGN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ) and Biogen Inc. ( BIIB ). AMGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.62. Zacks Investment Research reports AMGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.18%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMGN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMGN as a top-10 holding:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund ( IBB )

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF ( PBE )

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF ( PJP )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEIH )

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF ( BBH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BBH with an decrease of -4.04% over the last 100 days. IBB has the highest percent weighting of AMGN at 9.02%.