Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7%

Amgen ( AMGN ) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $174.11-$188.58 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of two increase and four decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Genesco currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP
is positive.
Amgen Inc. Price
Amgen Inc. price | Amgen Inc. Quote
Investors interested in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY , which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Is AMGN going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY): Free Stock Analysis Report Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here.