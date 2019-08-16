AMETEK Achieves #7 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Diamondback Energy

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) has taken over the #7 spot from Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of AMETEK Inc versus Diamondback Energy, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (AME plotted in blue; FANG plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AME vs. FANG:
AME is currently trading up about 1.8%, while FANG is up about 1.3% midday Friday.
Favorites »