AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) ( ABC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ABC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.34, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABC was $86.34, representing a -8.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.85 and a 24.48% increase over the 52 week low of $69.36.

ABC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) and Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH ). ABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.47. Zacks Investment Research reports ABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.68%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ( RWL )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco Global ESG Reven ( ESGF )

Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares ( KNOW )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund ( CHEP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWL with an increase of 0.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ABC at 1.51%.