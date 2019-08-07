AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.05, changing hands as low as $81.80 per share. AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABC's low point in its 52 week range is $69.36 per share, with $94.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $83.49.
