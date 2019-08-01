AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

AmeriServ Financial Inc. ( ASRV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ASRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.1, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASRV was $4.1, representing a -9.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.55 and a 4.59% increase over the 52 week low of $3.92.

ASRV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ASRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASRV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.