Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Ameris Bancorp ( ABCB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ABCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that ABCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.86, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABCB was $37.86, representing a -32.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.75 and a 26.33% increase over the 52 week low of $29.97.

ABCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ABCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports ABCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.2%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.