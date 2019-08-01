AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (AMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ( AMP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.97 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $145.51, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMP was $145.51, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.91 and a 52.06% increase over the 52 week low of $95.69.

AMP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). AMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.58. Zacks Investment Research reports AMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.46%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMP as a top-10 holding:

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF ( CLRG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CLRG with an increase of 7.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMP at 1.68%.