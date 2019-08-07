Quantcast

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. ( APU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased APU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that APU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.22, the dividend yield is 11.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APU was $32.22, representing a -22.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.61 and a 41.63% increase over the 52 week low of $22.75.

APU is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ). APU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports APU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.55%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have APU as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP )
  • Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF ( GYLD )
  • AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund ( DIVA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVA with an decrease of -1.53% over the last 100 days. YMLP has the highest percent weighting of APU at 9.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: APU , JD , ORLY , YMLP , GYLD , DIVA


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar