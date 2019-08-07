AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. ( APU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased APU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that APU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.22, the dividend yield is 11.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APU was $32.22, representing a -22.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.61 and a 41.63% increase over the 52 week low of $22.75.

APU is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ). APU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports APU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.55%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APU as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP )

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF ( GYLD )

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund ( DIVA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVA with an decrease of -1.53% over the last 100 days. YMLP has the highest percent weighting of APU at 9.61%.