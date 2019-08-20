AmeriGas Partners (APU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AmeriGas Partners LP (Symbol: APU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.42, changing hands as high as $32.56 per share. AmeriGas Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APU's low point in its 52 week range is $22.75 per share, with $41 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.46.
