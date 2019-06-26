Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Americold Realty Trust ( COLD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.3, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLD was $33.3, representing a -2.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.24 and a 58.12% increase over the 52 week low of $21.06.

COLD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). COLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports COLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.98%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COLD as a top-10 holding:

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF ( RORE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RORE with an decrease of -1.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COLD at 2.21%.